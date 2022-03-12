Orange County Girl Scouts hit national cookie sales milestone

Tustin-based Junior Girl Scouts Charlotte Eldridge and Parker Thomson hit a major sales milestone. The girls sold Girl Scout cookies in all 50 U.S. states.

Charlotte and troop leader (and mom) Jeanette Eldridge discussed how the fourth-grade girls accomplished their goal, how they applied the five Girl Scouts sales skills, and their messy upcoming reward. To join or support the Girl Scouts of Orange County, visit girlscoutsoc.org.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on March 12, 2022.