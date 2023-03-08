KTLA 5’s Megan Telles was live at H&H Brazillian Steakhouse at the Beverly Center in Beverly Hills and the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood where they are rolling out the red carpet for the Oscars.

Megan got a first-hand look at all the delicacies for the special dinner and viewing parties set for Oscar night.

Head here for information about The Hollywood Roosevelt’s Oscars gala and here for the event at H&H.

The 95th Academy Awards will be going on March 12 starting at 5:00 p.m.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 8, 2023.