The Academy Museum of Motions Pictures begins its Oscar Week with special screenings starting Wednesday.

The special screenings feature Academy Award-nominated shorts and panels with Academy Award-nominated filmmakers in the lead-up to the 95th Oscars. Museum members receive free access to all Oscar Week screenings and panels.

Seating in the David Geffen Theater will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for Oscar Week programming and Oscars Night at the Museum. No seat saving will be permitted.

Oscar Week at the Academy Museum ends Sunday with Oscar Night, where for the price of admission, the public can participate in a one-of-a-kind evening celebrating the 95th Academy Awards.

Tickets are $250, which includes access to the David Geffen Theater to watch the Oscars live stream on ABC, gallery admission, food by Wolfgang Puck Catering, a hosted bar, a commemorative gift, red carpet photography, access to fun photo booths, a 15% discount at the Academy Museum Store, museum member priority check-in and seating, and more!

Sunday, March 12

3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Oscar Night at the Museum

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90036

323-930-3000

academymuseum.org

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 , email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on March. 7, 2023.