The Ovarian Cancer Circle nonprofit was founded by Paulinda Babbini to honor her daughter, Robin Babbini, who lost her cancer battle at age 20. The organization is hosting its annual Teal There’s a Cure fundraiser with a comedy night with a lineup curated by comedian Wendy Hammers. Paulinda and Wendy discuss the event, their personal cancer connections, and more in this two-part segment.

For tickets and information about the Teal There’s a Cure comedy night on May 26 at the Catalina Club in Hollywood, visit theovariancancercircle.org/events.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on May 21, 2022.