The Pacific Airshow is back in Huntington Beach this weekend, and as many as 1 million people are expected to show up to witness thrilling stunts and unique aircraft.

Maj. Josiah Gaffney, a pilot with the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team, said eventgoers will see “one of the most aggressive fighter aircraft demonstrations in the world.”

“We’re going to be doing loops, rolls, flying upside down. It’s going to be all to music. It’s going to get people really pumped up,” he said.

Gaffney said the F-16 pilots will be flying at 700 mph and “turning so quickly that I’m going to feel like I weight nine times my normal weight, which is more than ‘Maverick.'”

“It’s going to be a workout out there today, but we’re super excited to put on a great show for all the folks who are coming out today,” he said.

The Pacific Airshow began Friday and continues through Sunday, with flights taking place between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day.

For more information on the airshow, visit pacificairshowusa.com.