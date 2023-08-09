When you’re traveling, the goal is usually to pack light. Having the right gadgets can make all the difference. Here are a few I’ve been testing lately that might be perfect for your next trip.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds

Thanks to AI, these wireless earbuds have excellent noise canceling and audio quality. Battery life is incredible – they’ll last for an entire long-haul flight. The earbuds are comfortable and compact. My only gripe is that for $300, I wish they stayed in my ears a bit better.

Nintendo Game & Watch

On the plane, stay entertained with this retro Nintendo Game & Watch system. It’s a handheld device preloaded with classic Super Mario or Zelda games – no internet required! At just $50, it’s an affordable way to pass the time in the air or on long rides in the car.

Clckr MagSafe Grip

If you’re using your phone for entertainment, check out the Clckr phone grip. It magnetically attaches to the back of your phone, making it easier to grip for selfies and videos. It also clicks to form a kickstand, which is great for FaceTiming on the go or watching movies hands-free. At $30, it’s a useful travel phone accessory.

OneAdaptr OneWorld100 charger

Never run out of power with this powerful international adapter from OneAdaptr. It has 100 watts of power, allowing you to charge a laptop and tablet at the same time. There are two standard USB ports, two speedy USB-C ports and a standard AC plug. Yep, you can charge up to 5 things at the same time, and it works in over 200 countries. This $100 gadget will ensure your devices stay juiced up abroad.

Nomad ChargeKey

Minimalists will love these slim magnetic charging cables from Nomad. The ChargeKey comes in Lightning or USB-C versions, clipping to your keychain for easy access. When not in use, the cable ends magnetically attach to each other. At $25-$35, these are a sleek charging solution for travelers.