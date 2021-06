To help local businesses continue their recovery from the pandemic slump, the city of Pasadena is throwing a celebration of its mom-and-pop shops to help kick off the summer.

Businesses across the city will be offering discounts and promotions to encourage people to go out and check out local, independent shops in the area on Saturday, June 26, dubbed “626 Day.”

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 26, 2021.