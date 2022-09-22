James Beard awarding-winning Mexican chef Pati Jinich joined us live via Skype to discuss Season 11 of “Pati’s Mexican Table.”

For the new season of the popular cooking show, Pati explores the region of Mexico’s Nuevo León which is defined by its sparse ingredients, its proximity to the US border and influences from Sephardic Jewish culinary roots.

“Pati’s Mexican Table” airs nationwide on PBS, visit pbs.org for local listings. You can also stream episodes on the PBS video app.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 22, 2022.