With 4th of July coming up this weekend, Summer is officially in full swing and you know what that means? Hollywood is rolling out their “Top Blockbuster Movies” right now.

Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn joins us to share his ideas on how to throw the perfect summer movie party.

This 4th of July weekend, why not save the barbequing for Monday and throw an elevated summer movie night soiree on Saturday or Sunday with food and beverage inspired by this summer’s biggest blockbusters.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 30, 2022.