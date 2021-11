Pediatrician Dr. Tanya Altmann joined us to answer top questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11, now that it’s officially approved.

Visit Dr. Altmann’s website or the Calabasas Wellness Center’s website for more information. You can also follow Dr. Altmann on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 3, 2021.