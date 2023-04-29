A new study published in medical journal JAMA shows some sleep aid products may have potentially dangerous levels of melatonin contrary to their labeling. Testing of 25 products showed 22 cases of mislabeling with some products containing no melatonin at all but did contain other active ingredients like CBD, while others had more than three times the listed levels of the hormone. The study highlighted concerns for kids and teens that use melatonin in the popular gummy form. Pediatrician Dr. Tanya Altmann explains the study’s findings, how to evaluate supplements for family, and safer practices that support good sleep.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 29, 2023.