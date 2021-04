The founder of Health House in West Hollywood, Jon Knopke joined us live to talk about the at-home sessions, rooftop in-person classes and open gym sessions they’re offering right now to help you reach your fitness goals. For more info, you can visit health-house.com or follow them on Instagram @Health_House. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 9, 2021.

