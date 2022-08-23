Gayle Anderson gets an update on 2023 Rose Parade Float construction happening at Phoenix Decorating Company in Irwindale.

The award-winning Rose Parade Float building company is working on the construction of 2023 Rose Parade Floats for Lions Club International, City of Alhambra, Kiwanis, Lutheran Hour Ministries, Odd Fellows & Rebekahs, Rotary International, and Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation.

Follow the progress of the Phoenix Decorating Company’s Rose Parade Float work on the website: PhoenixDeco.com

“Turning the Corner”

134th Rose Parade & 109th Rose Bowl Game Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

Phoenix Decorating Company

5400 North Irwindale Avenue

Irwindale, CA 91706

626-793-3174

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 23, 2022.