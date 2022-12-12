Gayle Anderson continues her series of reports for the countdown to the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade happening Monday, Jan. 2.

Today, Gayle looked at the construction underway at commercial float builder Phoenix Decorating Company in Irwindale.

Phoenix Decorating Company has been building floats since 1985. The name is renowned and synonymous with the Pasadena Tournament of Roses. The company is focused on just the Rose Parade, making this a year-round commitment for their staff: designing, building and decorating Rose Parade floats for the largest all-floral parade in the United States.

Today, Gayle took a look at the floats the award-winning company is building for Lutheran Hour Ministries and the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation.

To learn more about Phoenix Decorating company, visit phoenixdeco.com

To learn more about the 2023 Rose Parade, visit tournamentofroses.com.

