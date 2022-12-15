Gayle Anderson continued her series of reports on the countdown to the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade happening Monday, Jan. 2.

Gayle looked at the Rose Parade float construction underway at commercial float builder Phoenix Decorating Company in Irwindale.

Today, the award-winning float-building company is working on Rose Parade Floats for the service and community organizations: Odd Fellows and Rebekahs, Elks USA, and Shriners Childrens’ Hospital.

