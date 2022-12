The Phoenix Organization has teamed up with the City of West Hollywood to host a New Year’s Eve party especially for sober individuals. Event host and drag queen Pickle stopped by with The Phoenix marketing manager Andy Short to discuss the event, the organization’s work supporting a sober active lifestyle, and how to keep your wig dry in the rain. To RSVP for the Dec. 31 free event, visit ThePhoenix.org.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Dec. 11, 2022.