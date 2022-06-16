The Original Farmers Market and Kaylin + Kaylin present the first annual Pickle Palooza pickle eating contest happening on Saturday. Join Kaylin + Kaylin owner Scott Kaylin, also known as, ”The Pickle Man,” at the inaugural Pickle Palooza at The Original Farmers Market, co-hosted by KTLA 5 Morning News anchor Chris Schauble.

Scott joined us live to give us a preview of Pickle Palooza. The pickle-eating contest will feature exciting local talent including Owen Han and Eat It Katie, with a panel of esteemed judges, including Romy Raves, Sami Udell of Wholesam and Darren Bousman, to crown the winners on both quantity of pickles eaten and technique.

There will be three different competitions for those feasting on Kaylin’s specialty pickles: savory, spicy and sweet.

For more information about Pickle Palooza, visit their website, and visit Kaylin + Kaylin’s website to learn more about them.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 16, 2022.