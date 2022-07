Dr. Manasa Mantravadi, a pediatrician and founder of Ahimsa, joined us to discuss the global movement “Plastic Free July.” Dr. Mantravadi also shared simple yet effective swaps to help reduce plastic waste.

For more information on Dr. Mantravadi’s Ahimsa brand, visit ahimsahome.com or follow on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 26, 2022.