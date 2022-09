Adoptable dogs Clover, a two-year-old pit bull mix, and Gregory, a 10-year-old Chihuahua, are looking for forever homes. Santa Monica Animal Shelter’s Julie Forton shows off the playful female pup and her favorite hobby: belly rubs. Meanwhile, lap dog Gregory just wants to be held. Both are available to meet by appointment by calling (310) 458-8594 or visiting santamonica.gov.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sept. 4, 2022.