Poppy day spring sale preview

Gayle Anderson previews the Poppy day spring sale at the Theodore Payne Foundation happening Thursday, March 25th through Saturday, March 27th, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. In-person shopping is available if customers follow the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. In order to maintain physical distancing requirements, customers must reserve a “shopping time slot” before visiting the nursery. For more information, and to make a “shopping time slot” reservation, to the theodorepayne.org website to make reservations. Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 25, 2021.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction