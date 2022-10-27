The creators of a popular language learning app are now applying that same magic to math.

Duolingo Math is now available as a free download for the iPhone and iPad.

The app is aimed at teaching elementary level math to kids but there’s also a “brain training” mode for adults who want a refresher or to stay sharp with everyday math skills.

The app features fun animations, interactive exercises, and characters to get you learning and motivated.

Duolingo Math has lessons in multiplication, division, fractions, area, geometry, measurements and decimals.

You can download the free app here.