Tatel, a popular restaurant in Spain has now opened a location in Beverly Hills. Chef Luigi Fineo joined us live with a taste of the restaurant’s top menu items. Investors in the restaurant include some serious sports legends including Cristiano Ronaldo, Pau Gasol and Rafael Nadal.

The restaurant is located at 453 N. Canon Dr. in Beverly Hills.

Visit Tatel’s website for more information.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 15, 2021.