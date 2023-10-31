Gayle Anderson learns about the exhibition Blue Hour Above & Below at AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles. This is an exhibition curated by artist Kim Abeles featuring installation, ceramics, video, glass, photography, sound, and painting by more than twenty artists.
Blue Hour connects science, culture, and community by combining art and technology to tell the story of the emerging Blue Economy.
Closes Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023
Blue Hour Art Exhibit
AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles
2451 Signal Street
San Pedro, CA 90731
Berth 57
altasea.org
