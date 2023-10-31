Gayle Anderson learns about the exhibition Blue Hour Above & Below at AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles. This is an exhibition curated by artist Kim Abeles featuring installation, ceramics, video, glass, photography, sound, and painting by more than twenty artists.

Blue Hour connects science, culture, and community by combining art and technology to tell the story of the emerging Blue Economy.



Closes Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023

Blue Hour Art Exhibit

AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles

2451 Signal Street

San Pedro, CA 90731

Berth 57

altasea.org

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, Facebook: Gayle Anderson, Instagram and Threads: KTLAChannel5Gayle, and X (formerly known as Twitter): KTLA5Gayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for KTLA 5 News on Oct. 31, 2023.