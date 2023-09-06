Gayle Anderson previewed the Pow Wow Exhibition on Sept. 6 at the Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in Highland, CA.

On Sept. 6 there are two hour-long performances being held at Noon and 3 p.m. This Pow Wow Exhibition is held the week before Pow Wow and offers anyone 21 years or older to share in the deeper meanings and origins of competitive pow wow dancing and drumming, while introducing attendees to the Southern California Bird Song tradition which welcomes thousands of attendees to the event year after year.

What You Will See:

Sounds – San Manuel Bird Singers will open the program.

– San Manuel Bird Singers will open the program. Experience – The story of how San Manuel Pow Wow grew from a gathering of family to the largest Pow Wow in Southern California

– The story of how San Manuel Pow Wow grew from a gathering of family to the largest Pow Wow in Southern California Interviews – Organizers and exhibition participants will be available following the noon performance

– Organizers and exhibition participants will be available following the noon performance Sights – Pow Wow Dancers in the major competitive styles will demonstrate movements and styles and the stories behind each

From Montana to the Dakotas and Alaska to Canada, North America’s best Pow Wow dancers, drummers, and artisans have gathered since 1996 to celebrate their culture and spiritual roots at the annual San Manuel Pow Wow.

Times in which the San Manuel Pow Wow will take place

Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. to midnight with grand entry at 8 p.m.

Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. to midnight with grand entry at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with grand entry at 1 p.m.

San Manuel Pow Wow Weekend will see the return of competitive dancing, the event will feature contests for tiny tots, juniors and teens, and audience participation dancing open to all attendees. The celebration includes over 100 Native American artisans making their arts and craft creations available for purchase and featured are the events favorite foods like fry bread and Indian tacos.

Grand entries during the weekend bring all competitors into the arena in a display of athleticism and pageantry.

For more information about the San Manuel Pow Wow or other Pow Wows in Southern California, head to SoCalPowWow.com.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, Facebook: Gayle Anderson, Instagram: KTLAChannel5Gayle, Threads, and Twitter: KTLA5Gayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 6 2023.