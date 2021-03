Psychotherapist, licensed clinical social worker, Editor-in-Chief at Verywell Mind and best-selling author Amy Morin joined us live with insight from her book 13 Things Mentally Strong Women Don’t Do - Own Your Power, Channel Your Confidence, and Find Your Authentic Voice for a Life of Meaning and Joy. For more info on Amy and her book, you can go to AmyMorinLCSW.com. The book is also available on Amazon.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 3, 2021.