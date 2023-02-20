Gayle Anderson reported on both, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum and the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. Each venue is having a special event observing the Monday Presidents Day federal holiday.



Presidents Day at the Nixon Library 2023

10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Half Price Admission

Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda, CA 92886

(714) 993- 5075

nixonfoundation.org



30th Annual Presidents Day Celebration

10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Crafts, Live Music, Storytelling, & Meet the Presidents & First Ladies

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley, CA 93065

(805) 522- 2977



If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.



Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 20, 2023.