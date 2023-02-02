Gayle Anderson visits the National History Museum to see the incredible exhibition PRESSURE: JAMES CAMERON INTO THE ABYSS.

In 2012, award winning filmmaker and explorer James Cameron made history with the first solo dive in his Deepsea Challenger Submersible to the Mariana Trench, Earth’s deepest point. In celebration of this feat of discovery, and to signal a new age of exploration, the Natural History Museums is showcasing Cameron’s Deepsea Challenger submersible and science platform, which he co-designed and co-engineered in the pop-up exhibition “Pressure: James Cameron Into the Abyss” celebrates the 10th anniversary of his groundbreaking expedition and provides an intimate experience of the process and journey.

Now Until Monday, February 20th, 2023

Pressure: Into the Abyss

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3446

nhm.org

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 , email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.