Preview: NASA SpaceX commercial crew launch

Gayle Anderson was live in Hawthorne outside the SpaceX headquarters with information about Saturday’s launch of the SpaceX Crew-1 mission. If all systems are A-GO, the launch is scheduled for 7:49p.m. EST Saturday, November 14th.

The Crew-1 flight will carry Crew Dragon Commander Michael Hopkins, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialist Shannon Walker, all of NASA, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Mission Specialist Soichi Noguchi to the International Space Station for a six-month science mission.

We can watch launch and learn more at nasa.gov/nasalive.

