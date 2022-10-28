Megan Telles was live in Huntington Beach with a preview of Corgi Beach Day, taking place on Oct. 29.

Corgi Beach Day is a pet-centric, family-friendly festival that welcomes corgis and honorary corgis (all dogs are welcome) for a fun day filled with activities and competitions. It’s described as the biggest breed-specific event in the world.

This year marks their 10th anniversary and the theme is Howl-o-ween.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 28, 2022.