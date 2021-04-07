Preview of Charles Phoenix: Catalinaland

Catalina Island Museum and Charles Phoenix are thrilled to present the return of Catalinaland on Saturday, April 10 at 6 p.m. Retro pop culture humorist, author and Ambassador of Americana, Charles Phoenix, will be live for the special online event exploring Catalina Island’s classic landmarks, legends and more.

With his trademark enthusiasm and spectacular collection of images, Phoenix will share stories and glories of the S.S. Avalon, glass-bottom boat, flying fish, Bird Park, Catalina Pottery, vintage graphics, souvenirs, Wrigley family, the mysterious Catalina-shaped swimming pool, iconic 1929 Casino, and much more. Phoenix will also share his guide to must-do sightseeing, shopping, and dining experiences, the Island’s hidden treasures, time warps, and what not to miss as visitors discover Catalina as a great big wonderful theme park!

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 7, 2021.