Preview of Judson Studios: Stained glass from gothic to street style

Gayle Anderson previews tonight’s FREE VIRTUAL EVENT / JUDSON STUDIOS: STAINED GLASS FROM GOTHIC TO STREET STYLE. In advance of the opening of the exhibition, Judson Studios: Stained Glass from Gothic to Street Style at Forest Lawn Museum, there is a special virtual event celebrating the work of Judson Studios.

Fifth-generation president David Judson and writer Steffie Nelson, co-authors of the new book, JUDSON: Innovation in Stained Glass (Angel City Press), will sit down for a conversation about the 124-year old Highland Park studio moderated by Museum Director James Fishburne curator of the museums at the Forest Lawn Properties.



When: Wednesday, December 9

Time: 7:00-8:15 PM

To RSVP email: museum@forestlawn.com

For more information, take a look at the Forest Lawn website and the Judson Studios website.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com