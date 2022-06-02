The Los Angeles Dodgers will be celebrating Pride month at Dodger Stadium on Friday night with “Pride Night” during their game against the New York Mets.

Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Dodgers Erik Braverman joined us live with a preview of “LGBTQ+ Pride Night” at Dodger Stadium.

This will be the 9th annual Pride night. Festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Centerfield Plaza inside Dodger Stadium. Asian Pop Singer Wils will sing the National Anthem, drink specials will be available in the pavilion bars and frontline workers from the Los Angeles LGBTQ+ community will be honored and recognized in a pregame ceremony.

After the game, the party keeps rolling with Dodger Stadium’s “Friday Night Fireworks” with music mixed by D.J. Bowie Jane.

This event is part of a special event ticket package. Visit the Dodger’s website to learn more about “Pride Night” as well as ticket information. The special event ticket package includes a ticket to the game and a 2022 Dodgers LGBTQ+ themed jersey.

First pitch between the Dodgers and Mets will be at 7:10 p.m

The celebrations continue into the weekend with the WeHo Pride Parade and the “Outloud Raising Voices Music Festival” in West Hollywood. Visit their website for more information.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 2, 2022.