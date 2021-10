McDonald's is thanking teachers, administrators and school staff by giving them free breakfast all next week, KTLA sister station WTAJ in Pennsylvania reports.

"Past or present, we all know an exceptional educator. They inspire and champion the next generation, and over the last year, they have truly stepped up to support their communities, both inside and outside the classroom," the ubiquitous fast-food chain said in a news release. "That’s why ... McDonald’s is making school day mornings a little brighter for educators and showing our appreciation with a free breakfast Thank You Meal."