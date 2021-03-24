C3’s Senior Director of Openings, Vincenzo Rossy joined us live with a taste of Umami Burger’s new menu. The “Newmami” menu brings back old favorites from the original Umami Burger selection with updated buns and patty recipe, Impossible “meat” options, sides, appetizers, and desserts, while introducing new, creative items like the pastrami burger, Texas BBQ bacon burger and more. For more information on the new menu and a location near you, visit UmamiBurger.com or follow them on Instagram @UmamiBurger
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 24, 2021.
Preview of Umami Burger’s new menu
C3’s Senior Director of Openings, Vincenzo Rossy joined us live with a taste of Umami Burger’s new menu. The “Newmami” menu brings back old favorites from the original Umami Burger selection with updated buns and patty recipe, Impossible “meat” options, sides, appetizers, and desserts, while introducing new, creative items like the pastrami burger, Texas BBQ bacon burger and more. For more information on the new menu and a location near you, visit UmamiBurger.com or follow them on Instagram @UmamiBurger