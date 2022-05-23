Kids Ocean Day is back! The founder of Kids Ocean Day Michael Klubock joined us to talk about what this day is all about.

Volunteers are needed to help thousands of Los Angeles-area students make a difference at this year’s Kids Ocean Day on Friday at Dockweiler State Beach.

The annual event was postponed over the last two years due to the pandemic. Kids Ocean Day is the culmination of a year-round school assembly program. This educational activity empowers children to raise awareness in their own communities about the adverse impact of litter and pollution on the ocean.

To enhance the lesson, about 3,000 students from Los Angeles-area schools will be taken to the beach for a cleanup and they will participate in a giant aerial artwork.

Visit their website for more information about Kids Ocean Day and to register to volunteer.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 23, 2022.