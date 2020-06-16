Prince cloud guitar auction at Julien’s Auctions

Breaking News
PG&E pleads guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter for 2018 Camp Fire in NorCal
Gayle Anderson has a preview of the auction of the Prince owned and played original “CLOUD 2 BLUE ANGEL” GUITAR. The auction happens at Julien’s Auctions, part of their “MUSIC ICONS” AUCTION, taking place in Beverly Hills and live online at JULIEN’S LIVE Friday, June 19th and Saturday, June 20th.

The 1984 Prince “Cloud 2 Blue Angel” Guitar, considered one of the most historically important guitars played by the musician that will ever appear at auction. The guitar is among more than 800 MUSIC ICON memorabilia of Paul McCartney, Johnny Cash, Madonna, The Rolling Stones, Liberace, Michael Jackson and more.
For auction details, visit their websites: juliensauctions.comjulienslive.com

Friday, June 19th @ 10a.m.
Saturday, June 20th @ 10a.m.

Prince Cloud 2 Blue Angel Guitar  
Music Icons Auction

Julien’s Auctions
257 North Canon Drive
Beverly Hills  
(310)836-1818

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

