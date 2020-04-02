Products that give back during the coronavirus pandemic with lifestyle expert Stacie Krajchir-Tom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lifestyle expert Stacie Krajchir-Tom joined us live via Skype with products that give back to the community during the coronavirus pandemic. For more information on Stacie visit her website or follow her on Instagram. For more information on the products featured in today's segment, see below.



Beekeeper's Naturals - Propolis Throat Spray and Hive Pharmacy Kit

Natural remedies using ingredients from the beehive and beyond. Immunity boosting throat spray and B. Powered Superfood elevates energy levels. Beekeeper's Naturals is offering 50% off all products to anyone on the frontlines caring for their communities through the COVID-19 crisis. From healthcare professionals and first responders to grocery store workers. Send email and share your role and how you're helping the community to receive the code.

BEV Wine

Perfect pick-me-up for virtual happy hours. Bev makes delicious Rose, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio in very stylish colorful cans. Bev is making and distributing hand sanitizer free of charge to the homeless and elderly communities in Venice— populations who largely have insufficient access to healthcare and essential goods like sanitizer. Text your order to 323-216-7660 . LA County area only. Product will arrive at your doorstep within TWO hours.

RepairSmith Mobile Car Repair Service

RepairSmith is offering free car repairs to car owners in California and Las Vegas, who are severely impacted by COVID-19, either via loss of employment or Helloacting as a frontline worker to their community. Government workers, service workers, delivery drivers, healthcare professionals, employees of grocery stores and pharmacies, volunteers and others who require the use of a car. Receive up to $500 in repair and maintenance services to keep their car safe and operating during this critical time period.

Hedley & Bennett

Worn by the best chefs, home cooks and makers in the world. Quality kitchen wear for men, women, chefs, and kids. Handmade in Los Angeles. Hedley & Bennett transitioned their DTLA factory to create the “Wake Up and Fight Mask “for frontline workers and medical staff. Hedley & Bennett is doing a buy 1, donate 1 campaign for masks and offering 15% off discount on products site wide (excluding masks) with code #shopsmall to further support their mask campaign.

Hello Bello

Offering 20% off all products to first responders. Camp Hello Bello offering FREE kids programming and activities on their website.