Gayle Anderson previews the annual TASTE OF SOUL FAMILY FESTIVAL, which is virtual this October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First, there will be the TASTE OF SOUL COMMUNITY FOOD DISTRIBUTION Saturday, October 17th from 9am until 12 noon on Crenshaw Boulevard, on the block of the LA Sentinel office, 3800 South Crenshaw Boulevard. Bakewell Media will have a DRIVE-THRU ONLY food distribution event in partnership with the Mothers-in-Action non-profit organization, Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, the LA Sentinel, Councilman Herb Wesson, the LA Food Bank, LA County Federation of Labor, Labor Community Services, Miquel Contreras Foundation, TNBC, AFGE and 94.7 The Wave, Dulans & Harold & Belles, Mel’s Fish Shack & The District by GS. The event is prepared to feed 1500 families.