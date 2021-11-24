Project Angel Food announces new Native American Diabetes Project

Gayle Anderson was live at the offices of Project Angel Food in Hollywood, which has announced its “Native American Diabetes Project” in conjunction with the USC Keck School of Medicine. The two-year study integrates nutrition, social needs, and tradition and measures how Project Angel Food’s Medically Tailored Meals, combined with counseling, and community can improve health outcomes and mental wellbeing of Indigenous People with Diabetes. This research is made possible with underwriting from Project Angel Food board member Runningbear Ramirez.‍

With Project Angel Food’s Medically Tailored Meals as a cornerstone, 312 Native Americans with Diabetes participate in a multi-dimensional intervention to lower blood sugar and feelings of social isolation. This project is a unique collaboration between Project Angel Food, United American Indian Involvement, Inc. (UAII), American Indian Counseling Center (AICC), and Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), who are trusted community-based organizations that serve American Indian and Alaska Native patients. The research is conducted by two renowned American Indian research investigators from USC and UCLA, who each have longstanding track records of respectfully conducting research with AIAN communities. Dr. Claradina Soto (Navajo/Jemez Pueblo), PhD, MPH, Assistant Professor, University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine, Department of Preventative Medicine heads the project. She is being assisted by Dr. Andrea Garcia (Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara) M.D., MS. Director of Community-Centered Initiatives, Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health.‍

The intervention includes 12 weeks of Project Angel Food’s diabetes-friendly, Medically Tailored Meals, pairing participants with “buddies” also on the program, and a 4-week diabetic instructional curriculum called the Diabetes Wellness Program. Each participant receives a weekly delivery of fourteen frozen meals for 12 weeks, thus providing two meals per day, seven days a week.

November is Native American Heritage Month



Native American Diabetes Project

Project Angel Food

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 24, 2021.