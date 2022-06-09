Project Angel Food delivers its 15-millionth meal.

The non-profit organization team of registered dieticians provides clients with free medically tailored meals designed on a 90-day rotation cycle, so clients have fewer repeat meals. The meal plans include:

Heart Healthy

Low Fat

Diabetic

Renal

Low Protein/Chronic Kidney Disease

Gastrointestinal Friendly (low fiber, mild spice)

No Pork

No Fish

No Nut

No Lactose

Vegetarian

And now, Project Angel Food has added a new meal program for clients who have a difficult time chewing.

The customized meal plans are one reason donations are so important to the operation of Project Angel Food. One of the major fundraisers for Project Angel Food Telethon is the scheduled Saturday, July 23, 2022

The “Lead with Love Telethon” two-hour fundraiser is set to air on KTLA 5 at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 with Eric McCormack and Jessica Holmes returning as hosts and Loni Love and Alec Mapa returning as co-hosts, and Lisa Foxx (iHeart Radio) as announcer. Emmy Award-winning producer Brad Bessey (Entertainment Tonight, The Talk) returns as Executive Producer, along with Project Angel Food CEO Richard Ayoub.

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on June 9, 2022.