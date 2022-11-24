Thanksgiving is not a day off for the non-profit organization Project Angel Food. While other non-profit organizations invite the less fortunate to come to various Thanksgiving Day events, Project Angel Food is delivering meals to the seriously ill.

Donations and volunteers are welcome not just at Thanksgiving, but all year round!

Project Angel Food

A Charity Navigator Four-Star Charity

angelfood.org

323-845-1800

info@angelfood.org

Also, Project Angel Food has an important fundraiser coming up next month. Project Angel Food is proud to announce ANGELPHOTO 2022 Presented by Charly Shahin & Bobby Heller, Opus Beauty ― a fine art photography auction that will take place at Milk Studios, Los Angeles, on Thursday, Dec. 8th.

The event will feature donated works by preeminent and emerging contemporary photographers with all proceeds benefiting Project Angel Food, which cooks and delivers free, medically tailored meals daily to more than 2,500 Angelenos living with HIV/AIDS, cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses.

Past participants include Catherine Opie, Frank Gehry, Richard Misrach, Cindy Sherman, Inez & Vinoodh, Robert Mapplethorpe, Dennis Hopper, Julius Schulman, Antonio Lopez and Andy Warhol among many others.

The event opens with a VIP cocktail reception & preview and concludes with the live auction. Attended by Project Angel Food’s top supporters, leaders in entertainment, business and fashion, philanthropists and our celebrity friends, Angel Art events have enabled the non-profit to raise more than $12 million ― which equates to 1.2 million meals for the critically ill and homebound.

Support for this fundraiser ensures that they can continue to meet the overwhelming demand for medically tailored meals for the most vulnerable in our community.

Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.

ANGELPHOTO 2022: A Fine Art Photography Auction

Milk Studios

855 North Cahuenga Boulevard

Los Angeles

If you have questions (or complaints,) please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 24, 2022.