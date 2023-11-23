Gayle Anderson reports Thanksgiving is not a day off for the team at Project Angel Food. The nonprofit organization is working this holiday to provide free medically tailored meals to more than one-million men, women, and children.

To learn how to become a client, a donor, or a volunteer, check the website for details: AngelFood.org.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 23, 2023.