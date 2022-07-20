Gayle Anderson previews the Lead with Love 3 telethon, a fundraiser for Project Angel Food.

Since premiering in June 2020, Lead with Love has raised $2 million for Project Angel Food’s vital work of feeding critically ill men, women, and children in Los Angeles County. The organization prepares and delivers more than 1.2 million medically tailored meals each year. Lead with Love has been renewed by KTLA and City National Bank through 2024.

Lead with Love 2021 is nominated for a Los Angeles Area Emmy Award, which will be announced on Saturday, July 23, while Lead with Love 3 is live on the air.

Sponsors for Lead with Love 3 Presented by City National Bank include City National Bank, Herb Ritts Foundation, Amazon/Glamazon, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel, The Kroger Co. Foundation, Kevin Xu & Raven Yin, The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation and Retrouvé.

About Project Angel Food:

Founded in 1989, Project Angel Food strives to end food insecurity and improve health outcomes of critically ill men, women, and children in Los Angeles County. The organization delivers medically tailored meals, with care and compassion, directly to their homes. More than 2,500 clients are fed daily, with over 1.2 million meals delivered each year. Project Angel Food is a four-star charity navigator rating and has been declared an essential service by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

To learn more about Project Angel Food, please visit www.angelfood.org.

The Lead with Love 3 telethon is Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 7 p.m., live on KTLA5.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 , email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

This aired on KTLA 5 News on July 20, 2022.