Style expert Alison Deyette shared the latest Prom trends modeled by L.A. teens from Step Up, the national mentorship non-profit that guides girls to their success by helping them become confident, connected, and career ready.

Step Up offers free virtual and in-person mentorship for young women ages 14-29. It’s focused on helping young women become confident, connected, and career-ready.

Birdy Grey is a women-founded fashion company focusing on affordable, on-trend bridesmaid dresses, prom dresses, gifts, and accessories.

SuitShop is the premiere destination for affordable, size- and gender-inclusive, and yours-to-keep suiting.

Michael Stars offers effortless dressing and has been a Step Up partner for many years.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 13, 2023.