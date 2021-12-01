‘Property from the Life and Career of Sylvester Stallone’ at Julien’s Auction

The “Property From The Life And Career of Sylvester Stallone” event will close out “The Auction House to the Stars” 2021 season with a blockbuster celebration of the pop culture icon and the most legendary action star of all time.



The exclusive auction event presenting the extraordinary collection of the international superstar and the Golden Globe Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor, screenwriter, fitness icon, author, artist and director’s most cherished treasures from his singular life and career, taking place on Sunday, December 5th at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills and live online.

Available at auction is a spectacular array of more than 500 costumes, movie props, and memorabilia spanning Stallone’s Hollywood blockbuster career and most iconic films, entirely from Sylvester Stallone’s personal collection – the Rocky and Rambo movie franchises, Cliffhanger, Demolition Man, The Specialist, Assassins, Escape Plan, Cop Land, and The Expendables – as well as awards, fine jewelry, furniture, cigar accoutrement, and other gentlemen’s luxury items.

Auction highlights include numerous film items and iconography from the seminal 1976 Rocky film and subsequent sequels such as:

Sylvester Stallone’s original handwritten notebooks filled with story development ideas for the first four films of the classic motion picture series Rocky;

his boxing gloves from films such as Rocky III;

and training boxing gloves from Rocky Balboa;

as well as other boxing gloves from the Creed installments;

the announcement card listing Rocky as the Best Picture winner at the 34th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1977;

original film poster concept artworks for Rocky by Tom Jung and Rocky IV by Drew Struzan; – the boxing mouth guard worn by Stallone as Rocky in the 1976 film;

original artwork by Leroy Neiman of Hulk Hogan fighting Sylvester Stallone from the set of Rocky III;

an acrylic shadowbox display featuring commemorative Rocky themed boxing shorts, produced for Planet Hollywood;

a Sylvester Stallone signed boxing training pad from Creed;

a Rocky II Leo Sewell sculpture; Air Jordan boxing boots from Creed and more.

From the Rambo film franchise, an array of items will be offered including:

a collection of knives from the first three films of the blockbuster action series;

a Sylvester Stallone signed Rambo: First Blood Part II original poster concept artwork by Renato Casaro;

a John Rambo arrow quiver from Rambo: First Blood Part II;

a headband worn by Stallone in Rambo: First Blood Part II;

an original pre-production working script, with numerous handwritten notes and corrections, for Stallone’s favorite installment of the Rambo film series, 2008’s Rambo;

a Luminor Panerai watch worn in Rambo;

the duffel bag used by Stallone as John Rambo in Rambo;

the cross necklace worn by Stallone as John Rambo in Rambo;

his combat boots worn in Rambo: Last Blood;

a Sylvester Stallone signed “John Rambo” sweatshirt display from Rambo: First Blood;

a stunt assault rifle prop from Rambo: First Blood II;

a John Rambo machete from Rambo: Last Blood and others.

Other action-packed items from Stallone’s biggest films will be featured such as:

a complete Gianni Versace designed costume and a helmet and face cast from Judge Dredd;

a helmet and a knife necklace, throwing knives, and a Luminor Panerai watch used by Stallone as Barney Ross in The Expendables;

a leather thumb brace with skull snaps screen-used and worn by Sylvester Stallone as Barney Ross in The Expendables 3;

a crow sculpture with guns from The Expendables;

a Sylvester Stallone Demolition Man sculpture;

a stunt gun prop used by Sylvester Stallone as Robert Rath in Assassins;

his sheriff uniform worn as his character Freddy Heflin in Cop Land;

his prison uniform and boots worn by Stallone for his character Ray Breslin/Anthony Portos in Escape Plan;

a Cliffhanger arm sculpture and more.

