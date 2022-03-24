The co-founders of Prosperity Market Carmen Dianne and Kara Still, along with three vendors, joined us live with a preview of the Los Angeles Women-Owned Farmers Market.

Prosperity Market is a mobile farmers market featuring black farmers, food producers, chefs and makers. Traveling and popping up throughout Los Angeles, they make it easy to support local, black-owned businesses while also creating healthy food access in their own communities.

They are also raising money to buy a Prosperity Market mobile trailer.

The market returns to Malibu Village from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday to close out Women’s History Month.

For more information on the vendors featured in this segment, visit their websites below.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 24, 2022.