Urologist Dr. Faisal Ahmed joined us live to talk about Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and important things to know about screening, treatments, advances and more. For prostate cancer support, you can visit Zero Cancer. For those patients discussing radiation as a treatment option for prostate cancer, you can visit SpaceOar for more info on SpaceOar Hydrogel.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 17, 2020.