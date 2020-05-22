Protecting children from abuse during the pandemic with L.A. County DCFS Director Bobby Cagle

The director of the L.A. County Department of Children & Family Services Bobby Cagle joined us live to talk about the reported abuse cases during the pandemic and the measures his department is taking to protect vulnerable children during this time. For more info, you can visit their website.

If you believe a child may be in danger you can call the county’s Child Protection Hotline at 1-800-540-4000.

