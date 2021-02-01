Protecting your home from winter weather with Hippo Insurance

Experimental Psychologist, Neuroscientist and Author Ethan Kross joined us live to talk about his new book Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How to Harness It. In the book, Ethan shares his research on how the conversations people have with themselves impacts their health, performance, decisions and relationships. For more info on Ethan and his new book, you can visit his website. The book is also available on Amazon.

