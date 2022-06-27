Gayle Anderson reports from Guide Dogs of America in Sylmar where June 27 marks National PTSD Awareness Day, recognizing the effects Post Traumatic Stress Disorder has on the lives of those impacted by it.

The Guide Dogs in America – Tender Loving Canines program works with veterans coping with PTSD. The nonprofit organization provides specially trained dogs at no cost to recipients in the United States and Canada.

The cost to breed, raise and train PTSD companions is approximately $60,000.

Veterans in the service dog program complete a three week online training course and spend 10 days at Guide Dogs of America for in-residence training.

Guide Dogs of America – Tender Loving Canines is located at 13445 Glenoaks Blvd. in Sylmar, CA. For more information about this incredible program, to donate and to help puppy raise, take a look at their website and you can also follow them on Instagram.

